M27 crash leaves lane closed heading towards Portsmouth

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Sep 2024, 19:33 BST
A crash on the M27 has led to a lane closure.

The incident happened eastbound near junction 4 by the M3 link road.

AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed due to crash on M27 Eastbound after J4 M3. Traffic is coping well.”

