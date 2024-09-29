M27 crash leaves lane closed heading towards Portsmouth
A crash on the M27 has led to a lane closure.
The incident happened eastbound near junction 4 by the M3 link road.
AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed due to crash on M27 Eastbound after J4 M3. Traffic is coping well.”
