M27 crash leaves person seriously injured amid long delays for drivers
One person was seriously injured after a crash on the M27 this morning that left a car overturned, police said.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened on the westbound carriageway between junctions 10 and 9 this morning.
One lane was blocked between Fareham and Park Gate following the incident around 7.30am that left a vehicle overturned. Emergency services attended and treated a person.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.