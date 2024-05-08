M27 crash leaves person seriously injured amid long delays for drivers

One person was seriously injured after a crash on the M27 this morning that left a car overturned, police said.
By Steve Deeks
Published 8th May 2024, 17:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident happened on the westbound carriageway between junctions 10 and 9 this morning.

One lane was blocked between Fareham and Park Gate following the incident around 7.30am that left a vehicle overturned. Emergency services attended and treated a person.

All traffic was held as drivers suffered long delays.

Related topics:WhiteleyPoliceM27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.