M27 crash: Major road closed after lorry driver dies in serious incident between Fareham and Southampton
Emergency were called scene of a collision on the M27 which happened westbound between junction 5-7 around 12.30pm yesterday (February 21). A picture shared by Highways England shows two crashed cars stranded in the middle of the empty westbound carriageway as traffic is held. Heavy delays remain for drivers this morning.
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: "#M27 Westbound - is CLOSED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J5/A335 #Eastleigh following a serious RTC yesterday, heavy delays."
A statement from National Highways said: "The M27 in Hampshire is closed westbound between J9 and J5 near Southampton following a serious collision yesterday at approx. 12.33. The closure is in place from J9 for safety reasons due to conflicts with existing traffic management (lane closure) that is already in place at J8. This is a long term closure and can confirm the J9 to J5 will remain closed whilst this incident is ongoing."
The collision involved a Mercedes lorry, Nissan Juke and Volkswagen Polo. Sadly, the driver of the lorry, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers. A woman, who was in the Nissan, reported minor injuries. Several hours after the collision, the lorry caught fire, and a gantry has been damaged.
A 32-year-old man, a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, all of no fixed abode, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They have been taken to hospital.