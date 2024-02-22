Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Emergency were called scene of a collision on the M27 which happened westbound between junction 5-7 around 12.30pm yesterday (February 21). A picture shared by Highways England shows two crashed cars stranded in the middle of the empty westbound carriageway as traffic is held. Heavy delays remain for drivers this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: "#M27 Westbound - is CLOSED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J5/A335 #Eastleigh following a serious RTC yesterday, heavy delays."

M27 crash. Pic: Highways England

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from National Highways said: "The M27 in Hampshire is closed westbound between J9 and J5 near Southampton following a serious collision yesterday at approx. 12.33. The closure is in place from J9 for safety reasons due to conflicts with existing traffic management (lane closure) that is already in place at J8. This is a long term closure and can confirm the J9 to J5 will remain closed whilst this incident is ongoing."

The collision involved a Mercedes lorry, Nissan Juke and Volkswagen Polo. Sadly, the driver of the lorry, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers. A woman, who was in the Nissan, reported minor injuries. Several hours after the collision, the lorry caught fire, and a gantry has been damaged.