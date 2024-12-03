M27: One lane blocked and hefty delays on M27 westbound between Fareham and Bursledon due to crash
One lane has been closed on the M27 due to a crash and delays are building.
As a result of the collision there are significant delays and the congestion is building. The extent of the crash is currently unknown but services are at the scene of the incident.
AA said: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 London bound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble).”
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel X wrote: “#M27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an incident, heavy delays.”