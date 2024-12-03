One lane has been closed on the M27 due to a crash and delays are building.

As a result of the collision there are significant delays and the congestion is building. The extent of the crash is currently unknown but services are at the scene of the incident.

Traffic

AA said: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 London bound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble).”