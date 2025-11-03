M27 crash sees two lanes closed causing "severe delays" for drivers

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 08:40 GMT
Two lanes have been closed after a crash on the M27 this morning during rush hour.

AA Traffic News said: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham). Lanes one and two (of four).

“Severe delays of 17 minutes and delays easing on M27 Eastbound between J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh) and J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham). Average speed ten mph.”

