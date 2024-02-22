M27 crash: 2 hour delays on A27 in Bursledon, West End and Swaythling as traffic diverted
Widespread traffic is expected across Hampshire this morning due to the ongoing closure of the M27 westbound after a fatal crash yesterday (February 21.) A picture shared by Highways England shows two crashed cars stranded in the middle of the empty westbound carriageway as traffic is held. Heavy delays remain for drivers this morning.
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: "A27 #Bursledon/#WestEnd/#Swaythling - Approx. 120-minute delays westbound on West End Rd/Kanes Hill/Moorhill Rd/Church Hill/Swaythling Rd/Mansbridge Rd/Wide Ln between Windhover Rbt and A335 Stoneham Way. #DivertingTraffic."
Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Square diversion symbol on road signs
- From the M27 westbound, leave at junction 9.
- At the roundabout, use the 1st exit and join the A27.
- Follow the A27 to the Segensworth roundabout.
- At the roundabout, use the 5th exit and remain on the A27.
- Follow the A27 for approximately 3 miles, through Park Gate/Sarisbury and continuing over the River Hamble, to the Windhover roundabout. Use the 4th exit and join the A3024.
- Follow to the M27 junction 8 interchange.
- At the roundabout, use the 1st exit and join the A3024.
- Follow to the Windhover roundabout.
- Use the 4th exit and join the A27.
- Follow the A27 West End Road for approximately 1 mile, to the next roundabout.
- Use the 3rd exit and join the A334 Charles Watts Way.
- Follow to the M27 junction 7 interchange
- From the M27 westbound, junction 7.
- At the roundabout, use the 1st exit and join the A334 Charles Watts Way.
- At the next roundabout, use the 4th exit and join the A27.
- Continue on the A27 for approximately 2 miles, through West End to a roundabout with Wide Lane.
- Use the 2nd exit and join Wide Lane.
- Continue on Wide Lane passing beneath the M27 to a roundabout.
- Use the 1st exit and continue to the A335 Wide Lane roundabout.
- Use the 1st exit and join the A335.
- Continue to the M27 junction 5 interchange.
- At junction 5 roundabout, use the 3rd exit to re-join the M27 westbound.