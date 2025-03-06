M27 delays after traffic incident causes lane blockage
A traffic incident has led to delays on the M27.
A stalled vehicle on the A31 eastbound through the New Forest has led to slow traffic onto the M27. The incident was reported around 8.30am.
AA Traffic News said: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to stalled vehicle on A31 Eastbound from Picket Post services to M27 J1 (Cadnam).”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.