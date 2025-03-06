M27 delays after traffic incident causes lane blockage

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 09:24 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 09:27 BST

A traffic incident has led to delays on the M27.

A stalled vehicle on the A31 eastbound through the New Forest has led to slow traffic onto the M27. The incident was reported around 8.30am.

AA Traffic News said: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to stalled vehicle on A31 Eastbound from Picket Post services to M27 J1 (Cadnam).”

