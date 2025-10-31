This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Drivers are experiencing delays after a crash on the exit of the M27 near Fareham has led to a lane closure.

There is queueing traffic westbound at junction 11 to Fareham and Gosport on Friday, October 31.

Recovery work is currently underway with a lane closure in place following the collision involving two vehicles.

AA Traffic News has reported: “Lane closed on exit ramp and queueing traffic due to recovery work and crash, two cars involved on M27 Westbound at J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport).