M27 delays of 20 minutes in construction area as lane closed
The M27 has delays of 20 minutes in the construction area as lane is closed.
AA Traffic News said: “Delays on M27 Eastbound at J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). In the construction area. Lane closure in place.”
Another post added: “Severe delays of 20 minutes on M27 Eastbound between J3 M271 (Southampton Docks) and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed 15 mph.”
