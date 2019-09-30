M27: Delays of an hour and two lanes blocked after incident between Fareham and Portsmouth

DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays of up to 60 minutes on the M27 this morning after an incident.

Two lanes are blocked on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 11 for Fareham and Junction 12 for Portsmouth.

Hampshire County Council’s traffic updates twitter account, ROMANSE, tweeted: ‘#M27 Eastbound - Lane 3 & 4 remain BLOCKED due to RTI between J11/A27 #Fareham and J12/#M275 #Portsmouth, approx delays of 1 HOUR heading back towards J9/A27 #ParkGate.’

