M27: Drivers face lengthy delays on motorway as crash causes 'partially blocked road and queueing traffic'

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Jul 2025, 08:37 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 08:40 BST
The motorway is ‘partially blocked’ following a crash this morning (July 14).

The AA has confirmed that the M27 is blocked at junction 8 due to collision on Dodwell Lane.

The incident was reported earlier this morning and as a result, there are increasing delays in the area.

The AA says: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on Dodwell Lane at M27 J8 (Bursledon / Hamble). On the roundabout.”

The emergency services have been contacted for more information.

