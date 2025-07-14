M27: Drivers face lengthy delays on motorway as crash causes 'partially blocked road and queueing traffic'
The motorway is ‘partially blocked’ following a crash this morning (July 14).
The AA has confirmed that the M27 is blocked at junction 8 due to collision on Dodwell Lane.
The incident was reported earlier this morning and as a result, there are increasing delays in the area.
The AA says: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on Dodwell Lane at M27 J8 (Bursledon / Hamble). On the roundabout.”
The emergency services have been contacted for more information.
