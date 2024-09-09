M27 drivers facing delays both ways for several junctions this evening - here's where
Drivers are facing long delays both ways on the M27 this evening.
Delays from junction 4 Rownhams to junction 7 are being reported eastbound. AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of ten minutes and delays easing on M27 Eastbound between M27 (Rownhams Services) and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed 15 mph.”
Slightly longer delays are being reported westbound. The AA added: “Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed ten mph.”
