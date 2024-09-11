M27 drivers warned of 20 minute delays through construction area

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 08:20 BST
Long delays are being reported on the M27 through the construction area this morning.

AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of 20 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J4 M3. Average speed 15 mph.”

Related topics:M27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice