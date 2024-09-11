M27 drivers warned of 20 minute delays through construction area
Long delays are being reported on the M27 through the construction area this morning.
AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of 20 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J4 M3. Average speed 15 mph.”
