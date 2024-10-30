M27 drivers warned over closures and told to plan ahead with diversions in place

National Highways is urging drivers to plan their journeys ahead of overnight closures on the M27 next month.

“Good progress” has been made on work to provide a low-noise surface along the motorway between junctions 5 and 7, the authority said.

The next phase of the scheme requires tasks including routine maintenance, improving sign visibility and technology upgrades.

The motorway will partially close overnight so the work can be completed safely and with as little disruption for road users as possible.

Overnight closures:

Junction 4 eastbound to junction 9: 9pm-6am, Monday November 4 to Tuesday, November 5

Junction 8 westbound to junction 4: 9pm-6am each night, Tuesday, November 12 to Thursday, November 14 Diversion routes:

Eastbound J4-J9

Join the M3 travelling northbound

Exit the M3 at junction 13 and follow Leigh Road/A335 eastbound

Turn right onto the A335 travelling southbound

Turn left onto Wide Lane travelling southbound until reaching the A27

Follow the A27 eastbound until reaching the M27 at junction 9

Re-join the M27 eastbound carriageway at junction 9

Westbound J8-J4

Exit the M27 at junction 8

Follow the A27 westbound until reaching Wide Lane

Turn right onto Wide Lane and travel northbound

Turn left onto Leigh Road / A335 and travel westbound

Join the M3 southbound carriageway at M3 junction 13

Travel southbound until joining the M27 westbound carriageway via with M3 southbound to M27 westbound link road

The new surface has already been put in place along the outside lanes of the eastbound carriageway.

The project involves overlaying the concrete layer of the M27 with 180mm of low noise surface asphalt.

The thickness of the new layer means changes need to be made to the existing barrier systems, drainage, structures and other assets.