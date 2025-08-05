M27: Emergency bridge repairs result in lane closure and hefty delays on eastbound carriageway

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Aug 2025, 08:42 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2025, 08:42 BST
One lane has been closed on the motorway this morning while emergency repairs are completed.

There are lengthy delays on the M27 at junction 12 this morning (August 5) due to emergency bridge repairs.

The AA says: “Long delays and one lane closed due to emergency bridge repairs on M27 Eastbound at J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Congestion to J10 (Wickham).”

More updates to follow.

