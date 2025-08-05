M27: Emergency bridge repairs result in lane closure and hefty delays on eastbound carriageway
One lane has been closed on the motorway this morning while emergency repairs are completed.
There are lengthy delays on the M27 at junction 12 this morning (August 5) due to emergency bridge repairs.
The AA says: “Long delays and one lane closed due to emergency bridge repairs on M27 Eastbound at J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Congestion to J10 (Wickham).”
More updates to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.