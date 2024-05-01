M271 Hampshire delays as traffic incident blocks two lanes in Nursling area - journeys expected to take longer
Drivers on a busy Hampshire motorway face “heavy delays” this morning due to a traffic incident which has blocked two lanes.
Journeys will take longer for those travelling on the M271 in the Nursling area. Delays of 45 minutes are being felt due to the incident.
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: “#M271 Northbound - Lanes 1 & 2 are BLOCKED at #M27/J3 Rbt due to an RTC, heavy delays already.”
