M27: Heavy Fareham delays as car overturns in traffic incident as drivers held on blocked motorway

Drivers on a busy motorway face “heavy delays” this morning after a car overturned in a traffic incident and a lane was blocked,
By Joe Buncle
Published 8th May 2024, 08:15 BST
One lane of the M27 westbound is blocked between Fareham and Park Gate following the incident.

Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: “#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to an RTI involving an overturned vehicle, and heavy delays approx 20 minutes.”

More details to follow.

