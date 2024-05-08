M27: Heavy Fareham delays as car overturns in traffic incident as drivers held on blocked motorway
Drivers on a busy motorway face “heavy delays” this morning after a car overturned in a traffic incident and a lane was blocked,
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
One lane of the M27 westbound is blocked between Fareham and Park Gate following the incident.
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: “#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to an RTI involving an overturned vehicle, and heavy delays approx 20 minutes.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.