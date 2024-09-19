M27: Hefty delays on M27 westbound between junction 5 and junction 9 following lane closure

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Sep 2024, 08:22 BST
There are heavy delays of 33 minutes on the M27 this morning following a lane closure.

One lane has been closed and there is traffic on the M27 westbound due to a stalled vehicle. The incident has resulted in delays between junction 7, A334, Charles Watts Way (Hedge End), to junction 5, A335, Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh).

There are also severe delays of 33 minutes on the M27 westbound between junction 9, A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham), and junction 5 A335 Stoneham Way.

