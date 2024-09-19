M27: Hefty delays on M27 westbound between junction 5 and junction 9 following lane closure
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
There are heavy delays of 33 minutes on the M27 this morning following a lane closure.
One lane has been closed and there is traffic on the M27 westbound due to a stalled vehicle. The incident has resulted in delays between junction 7, A334, Charles Watts Way (Hedge End), to junction 5, A335, Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh).
There are also severe delays of 33 minutes on the M27 westbound between junction 9, A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham), and junction 5 A335 Stoneham Way.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.