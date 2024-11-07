M27 hit by heavy traffic and long queues heading towards Portsmouth
The M27 has been hit by heavy traffic and delays for rush hour drivers heading towards Portsmouth.
Severe delays of around 20 minutes were reported from junction 2 to 7 eastbound. AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic on M27 Eastbound from J3 M271 (Southampton Docks) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). In the construction area.
“Severe delays of 21 minutes and delays easing on M27 Eastbound between J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton) and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed 15 mph.”