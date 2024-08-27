M27 incident leaves lane blocked and delays for drivers
A traffic incident has led to a lane being closed on the M27 and delays for rush hour drivers after the Bank Holiday weekend.
AA Traffic News said of the westbound incident at junction 5: “Lane closed on entry ramp and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound at J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh).”
It comes as delays have also been reported westbound between junction 9 and junction 7. AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of ten minutes and delays easing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed 15 mph.”
