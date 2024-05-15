M27 incident leaves lane blocked causing disruption for drivers

By Steve Deeks
Published 15th May 2024, 09:42 BST
An incident on the M27 has left a lane blocked causing disruption for drivers.

AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). Traffic is coping well.”

