A major five-month project to restore and repair bridges over a major motorway interchange is set to begin tomorrow with lane closures and road closures planned over the summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Engineers at National Highways will be restoring two bridges at the Hilsea interchange for junction 12 of the M27 in a project which due to start on June 5 and is expected to last until November.

M27 junction 12 heading north from the M275 | Google streetview

The works will mean lane one will be closed overnight between 8pm and 6am throughout June, with lane three being shut during the same time period throughout July and early August. Full carriageway closures are also planned later in the year at the busy interchange where the M27 meets the M275 and also links to the A27 at North Harbour and Hilsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from National Highways said: “We'll need some overnight, full carriageway closures in August. We'll do this in one direction at a time to limit disruption to traffic as much as possible.

“In September to the end of November, we'll need some full weekend closures. We'll do this in one direction at a time to limit disruption to traffic as much as possible.”

The M27 junction 12 for Portsmouth. National Highways will be carrying out bridge repairs in the area, resulting in lane and carriageway closures. | Sarah Standing (310320-7562)

The work being carried out will include replacing both bridges’ expansion joints: these allow for the expansion / contraction of bridge decks, caused by temperature variations and traffic movement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Engineers will also replace kerb drainage and upgrade the drainage systems, re-waterproof and resurface the bridge decks, repair concrete underneath both bridges .

Meanwhile, 40mph limits remain in place over the Langstone bridge on the A27 just a few miles from junction 12 of the M27 where work has been ongoing for months to repair the bridge there. The speed limit has been reduced for safety as a work continues on the barriers.