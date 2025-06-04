M27 junction 12: Major five-month project to repair bridges at busy interchange due to start with lane and road closures planned
Engineers at National Highways will be restoring two bridges at the Hilsea interchange for junction 12 of the M27 in a project which due to start on June 5 and is expected to last until November.
The works will mean lane one will be closed overnight between 8pm and 6am throughout June, with lane three being shut during the same time period throughout July and early August. Full carriageway closures are also planned later in the year at the busy interchange where the M27 meets the M275 and also links to the A27 at North Harbour and Hilsea.
A spokesperson from National Highways said: “We'll need some overnight, full carriageway closures in August. We'll do this in one direction at a time to limit disruption to traffic as much as possible.
“In September to the end of November, we'll need some full weekend closures. We'll do this in one direction at a time to limit disruption to traffic as much as possible.”
The work being carried out will include replacing both bridges’ expansion joints: these allow for the expansion / contraction of bridge decks, caused by temperature variations and traffic movement.
Engineers will also replace kerb drainage and upgrade the drainage systems, re-waterproof and resurface the bridge decks, repair concrete underneath both bridges .
Meanwhile, 40mph limits remain in place over the Langstone bridge on the A27 just a few miles from junction 12 of the M27 where work has been ongoing for months to repair the bridge there. The speed limit has been reduced for safety as a work continues on the barriers.
