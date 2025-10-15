A lane on a major motorway has now been cleared following an earlier incident.

Nation Radio South reported that one lane was obstructed on the westbound route of the M27 just after junction 11 at Fareham this morning (October 15). Traffic delays built up as a result of a road traffic incident (RTI).

“M27 Just after J11 Fareham - RTI blocking lane 1 westbound,” the traffic monitoring site previously said. “Queues back to J12 Portsmouth. Also slow on A27 Eastern Way out of Fareham.”

Nation Radio South now reports that the RTI has been fully cleared, with queueing traffic starting to move again. The AA Traffic Map reports that vehicles are travelling more freely on the M27 from Port Solent.

Yesterday saw severe delays on the roads as the A27 was shut due to a vehicle fire causing damage to the surface. This has since reopened.