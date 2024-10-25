M27 lane closed after traffic incident causes disruption
A lane has been closed on the M27 after a traffic incident.
AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed due to stalled car on M27 Eastbound from J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham).
“Traffic is coping well. Lane one (of four) is closed.”
