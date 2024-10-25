M27 lane closed after traffic incident causes disruption

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 17:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A lane has been closed on the M27 after a traffic incident.

Driver delays Driver delays
Driver delays

AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed due to stalled car on M27 Eastbound from J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham).

“Traffic is coping well. Lane one (of four) is closed.”

Related topics:M27

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice