M27 lane closed after traffic incident near Fareham as drivers warned
A lane has been closed on the M27, drivers have been warned.
AA Traffic News said: “Lane lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Eastbound from J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham). Traffic is coping well.”
The incident was reported just before 10am.
