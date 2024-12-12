M27 lane closed and driver delays after car breaks down

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Dec 2024, 17:23 BST

A lane has been closed on the M27 after a car broke down in rush hour traffic.

AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and delays due to stalled car on M27 Westbound from J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh) to J4 M3. Lane one (of three) is closed.”

The incident was reported at 5.01pm.

