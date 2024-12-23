M27 lane closed as traffic incident causes disruption
A traffic incident has led to a lane closure on the M27.
AA Traffic News said: “Lane closed on exit ramp due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound at J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Traffic is coping well. “
