M27 lane closed as traffic incident causes "severe delays" of 35 minutes
A traffic incident on the M27 has led to “severe delays” with a lane closed.
AA Traffic News reported: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh) to J4 M3. “Severe delays of 35 minutes on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J4 M3. Average speed ten mph.”
