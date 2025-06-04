M27: Lane closed at exit ramp on motorway following stalled car
One lane has been closed on the M27 this evening (June 4).
The AA has reported that one lane has been closed off at the exit ramp this evening as a result of a stalled car on the motorway.
The AA says: “Lane closed on exit ramp due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound at J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble)”
