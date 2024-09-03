M27 lane closed due to traffic incident causing delays for drivers
A lane was closed on the M27 due to a traffic incident which caused delays for drivers.
AA Traffic News reported: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh) to J4 M3.”
The incident, which was reported around 1.30pm, has now been cleared.
