M27 lane closed in Portsmouth due to traffic incident

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Sep 2024, 11:05 GMT
A lane has been closed on the M27 in Portsmouth following a traffic incident.

Drivers heading out of Portsmouth at junction 12 are having to deal with a reduced number of lanes after a car stalled.

AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound at J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Traffic is coping well.”

