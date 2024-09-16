M27 lane closed in Portsmouth due to traffic incident
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A lane has been closed on the M27 in Portsmouth following a traffic incident.
Drivers heading out of Portsmouth at junction 12 are having to deal with a reduced number of lanes after a car stalled.
AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound at J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Traffic is coping well.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.