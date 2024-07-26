M27 lane closed near Portsmouth after traffic incident
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A lane has been closed on the M27 near Portsmouth after a traffic incident.
AA Traffic News posted: “One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) to J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham). Traffic is coping well.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.