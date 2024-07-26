M27 lane closed near Portsmouth after traffic incident

By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Jul 2024, 11:50 BST
A lane has been closed on the M27 near Portsmouth after a traffic incident.

AA Traffic News posted: “One lane closed due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) to J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham). Traffic is coping well.”

