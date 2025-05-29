M27 lane closure after traffic incident results in delays for drivers
A lane has been closed on the M27 due to a broken down vehicle.
It happened eastbound between junctions 9 and 10 with morning drivers being delayed.
AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Eastbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham).”
