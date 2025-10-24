M27: Two lanes closed and emergency services at the scene of serious multi-vehicle crash on motorway
There are currently delays of 45 minutes on the M27 between Bursledon and Whiteley this afternoon (October 24) following a serious crash.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 12.38pm to a report of a collision on the M27 eastbound between junctions 8 and 9.
“Three vehicles were involved and serious injuries have been reported.”
National Highways: South East X previously said: “3 lanes (of 4) are closed on the #M27 eastbound between J8 #Bursledon and J9 #Whiteley following a multi-vehicle collision.
“All emergency services are on scene. Traffic is passing the scene in one lane, but delays of up to 45 minutes are currently being reported.”
National Highways has now confirmed one lane has reopened, leaving two closed, with delays reaching 50 minutes.
More updates to follow.