Serious injuries have been reported following a three car crash on the M27 which has seen a major emergency response.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are currently delays of 45 minutes on the M27 between Bursledon and Whiteley this afternoon (October 24) following a serious crash.

Stock image / National World

A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 12.38pm to a report of a collision on the M27 eastbound between junctions 8 and 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Three vehicles were involved and serious injuries have been reported.”

National Highways: South East X previously said: “3 lanes (of 4) are closed on the #M27 eastbound between J8 #Bursledon and J9 #Whiteley following a multi-vehicle collision.

“All emergency services are on scene. Traffic is passing the scene in one lane, but delays of up to 45 minutes are currently being reported.”

National Highways has now confirmed one lane has reopened, leaving two closed, with delays reaching 50 minutes.

More updates to follow.