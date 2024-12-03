M27: Lengthy delays of up to 20 minutes on M27 westbound between Fareham and Bursledon due to crash

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 08:02 BST
Updated 3rd Dec 2024, 08:09 BST
C ongestion is heavy on the M27 following a crash and lane closure.

One lane was closed westbound between junction 9, A27, and junction 8, A3024, due to a crash earlier this morning (December 3) but the lane has since been opened.

As a result of the collision there are significant delays and the extent of the crash is currently unknown but services were at the scene of the incident.

Trafficplaceholder image
Traffic

AA earlier said: “Slow traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 London bound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble).”

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel X said that delays are starting to ease as the lane closure has been lifted.

