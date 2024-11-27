Motorists are running into difficulties this morning as heavy flooding has impacted two major motorways.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel (HCCTT) reported there were disruptions on the M27 and M3 this morning (November 27). This following the Met Office implementing a yellow weather warning for rain over Portsmouth and much of Hampshire, which will be in place until 12pm today.

Deep standing water on the A334 in Botley, Hampshire, with place having to shut the road. Parts of the M27 and M3 are currently closed. | Hedge End Police

One lane was shut on the eastbound route of the M27 at junction 3/M271 for Nursling due to heavy flooding, with delays building as a result. HCCTT said it was cleared at 9.53am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HCCTT reported the exit slip road at junction 5 of the M3 northbound for Hook was shut - causing heavy traffic - but has now been cleared. Delays built up at junction 6 for Basingstoke as motorists followed the diversion route along the A30 London Road. The AA Traffic Map also reports worsening congestion on the M275 southbound between junction 12 of the M27 and Mile End Road in Portsmouth, with five minute delays gradually increasing.

The Met Office said disruption on the roads was likely, with spray and flooding probably making journey times longer. Wet conditions have also impacted the railways in Hampshire, with heavy rain impacting the trainline between Eastleigh and Botley. South Western Railway said the disruption is expected to last until 11am, and trains may be cancelled or delayed.

Police have had to shut the A334 in Botley from Brook Lane due to deep standing water. HCCTT said Broad Oak is closed in both directions between Brook Lane and the Maypole Roundabout towards Hedge End. There are currently heavy delays in both directions and on surrounding roads.