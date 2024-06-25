M27 M3 Traffic: Severe delays westbound from junction 7 Hedge End to junction 4 M3
An incident on the M27 westbound has left one lane blocked between junction 5, Eastleigh, and junction 4, M3. The delays reach back to junction 8, Bursledon, with reports of up to 30 minutes currently being experienced.
Hampshire County Council Traffic & Travel posted on X: “#M27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED between J5/A335 #Eastleigh and J4/#M3 due to RTI, delays from J7/A334 #HedgeEnd.”
Long delays are being reported by AA Traffic News: “Severe delays of 32 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble) and J4 M3. Average speed ten mph.”
