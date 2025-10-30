M27: Major delays building on motorway following crash on eastbound carriageway

Published 30th Oct 2025
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 17:10 GMT
Drivers are facing serious delays on the M27 this evening following a crash.

Congestion is building on the eastbound carriageway due to a crash between junction 2 and junction 3.

The AA says: “Severe delays of 22 minutes and delays increasing on M27 eastbound.

“All lanes stopped and stationary traffic due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton) to J3 M271 (Southampton Docks). Just after 16:45 all traffic was held.”

More updates to follow.

