An incident on the motorway has led to delays on the westbound carriageway of the motorway during rush hour this morning (August 12).

The M27 at junction 8, westbound, is partially blocked and there is queueing traffic due to an obstruction on the road. The AA has said there are ‘severe delays’ of 15 minutes in this area due to the ongoing incident.

The AA continued: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to obstruction on the road on M27 Westbound at J8 A3024 (Bursledon / Hamble). In the construction area.”