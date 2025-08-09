One lane has been closed on the M27 this morning due to an ongoing incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is currently queueing traffic on the westbound carriageway of the M27 today (August 9 ) and one lane has been closed.

This comes due to a stalled vehicle between junction 7 and junction 5.

The AA said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh).”