M27: One lane closed and queueing traffic on motorway due to stalled car
One lane has been closed on the M27 this morning due to an ongoing incident.
There is currently queueing traffic on the westbound carriageway of the M27 today (August 9 ) and one lane has been closed.
This comes due to a stalled vehicle between junction 7 and junction 5.
The AA said: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh).”
