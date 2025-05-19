M27: One lane closed on major motorway following crash eastbound

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 19th May 2025, 14:29 BST
Updated 19th May 2025, 14:29 BST
Drivers are facing a lane closure on the M27 this afternoon following a crash.

A crash on the M27 eastbound has resulted in one lane closure and significant delays today (May 19).

Crash | Stock

The AA said: “Queueing traffic and one lane closed due to crash on M27 Eastbound from J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh) to J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End).

“Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between M27 and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed ten mph.”

