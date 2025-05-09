M27: One lane closed westbound following stalled car - delays

By Sophie Lewis

Published 9th May 2025, 14:28 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 14:28 BST
A stalled vehicle on the M27 has resulted in a lane closure and delays.

A lane is closed on the M27 as a result of a stalled car between junction 7 and junction 5 westbound.

The AA says: “One lane closed and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh).

“Congestion to J8 (Bursledon / Hamble). In the construction area.”

For more information about the traffic on the M27, click here.

