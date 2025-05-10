M27: One lane closed and slow traffic following second crash on stretch of road

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 10th May 2025, 14:26 BST
Updated 10th May 2025, 14:26 BST
A second crash has been reported on the M27 this afternoon and a lane closure has been put in place.

A lane closure has been put in place on the M27 westbound between junction 7 and junction 5 as a result of a crash.

Trafficplaceholder image
Traffic

The AA says: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Congestion to J8 (Bursledon / Hamble).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Also there was a separate accident here earlier which has cleared.”

The earlier incident was in the same place and happened just after 12noon.

For more information about the ongoing incident, click here.

Related topics:M27TrafficHampshire
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice