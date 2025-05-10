M27: One lane closed and slow traffic following second crash on stretch of road
A second crash has been reported on the M27 this afternoon and a lane closure has been put in place.
A lane closure has been put in place on the M27 westbound between junction 7 and junction 5 as a result of a crash.
The AA says: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Congestion to J8 (Bursledon / Hamble).