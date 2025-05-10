A second crash has been reported on the M27 this afternoon and a lane closure has been put in place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lane closure has been put in place on the M27 westbound between junction 7 and junction 5 as a result of a crash.

Traffic

The AA says: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to crash on M27 Westbound from J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End) to J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Congestion to J8 (Bursledon / Hamble).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad