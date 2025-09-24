M27 partly blocked due to 'obstruction' near Fareham and Gosport

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 24th Sep 2025, 10:07 BST
The M27 is partially blocked near Fareham and Gosport following an incident.

Travel alert /National Worldplaceholder image
Travel alert /National World

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to obstruction on the road on M27 Eastbound after J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport).

“Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays easing on M27 Eastbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Average speed 15 mph.”

Police have been contacted for more details.

Related topics:M27
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice