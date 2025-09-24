M27 partly blocked due to 'obstruction' near Fareham and Gosport
The M27 is partially blocked near Fareham and Gosport following an incident.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to obstruction on the road on M27 Eastbound after J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport).
“Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays easing on M27 Eastbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J12 M275 (Portsmouth). Average speed 15 mph.”
Police have been contacted for more details.