M27: Ruffled feathers for a swan after getting stuck in brambles on the M27

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 08:12 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 08:16 GMT
An unusual situation unraveled over the weekend after a swan became stuck in brambles on the side of the motorway.

An animal officer for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Team was quick to the scene on Sunday afternoon (November 10) to ensure the swan was removed safely.

The Fire and Rescue website said: “The officer attended the scene along from Swan-wick and the junction for Swan-more, between junctions 2 and 3 near Nursling, to assist Highways colleagues.

Firefighters have rescued a swan after it found itself in a sticky situation. The swan had become stuck in brambles on the side of the M27.Firefighters have rescued a swan after it found itself in a sticky situation. The swan had become stuck in brambles on the side of the M27.
Firefighters have rescued a swan after it found itself in a sticky situation. The swan had become stuck in brambles on the side of the M27. | Hampshire Fire Rescue

“Once the bird was recovered from the embankment it was carefully passed by the HIWFRS officer over to the Highways team who would release it in a safe location.

“The cygnet wasn’t physically trapped, just a few ruffled feathers.”

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue, click here.

Related topics:HampshireM27

