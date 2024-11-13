Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An unusual situation unraveled over the weekend after a swan became stuck in brambles on the side of the motorway.

An animal officer for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Team was quick to the scene on Sunday afternoon (November 10) to ensure the swan was removed safely.

The Fire and Rescue website said: “The officer attended the scene along from Swan-wick and the junction for Swan-more, between junctions 2 and 3 near Nursling, to assist Highways colleagues.

“Once the bird was recovered from the embankment it was carefully passed by the HIWFRS officer over to the Highways team who would release it in a safe location.

“The cygnet wasn’t physically trapped, just a few ruffled feathers.”