M27 rush hour drivers face "severe delays" through construction area
Drivers are facing “severe delays” on the M27 this morning.
AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays easing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed 15 mph.”
Another post added: “Slow traffic on M27 Westbound from J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) to J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Travel time is around 15 minute.”
