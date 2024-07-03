M27 rush hour drivers warned of delays in busy section amid lane closure
Drivers on the M27 have been warned of delays this evening.
AA Traffic News said: “Delays on M27 Eastbound at J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh) in the construction area.”
The post added: “Lane closure in place.”
