M27 and A27 rush hour drivers warned of “severe delays” that are “increasing”

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Jul 2024, 17:19 BST
M27 and A27 drivers are being warned of “severe delays” that are “increasing”.

Motorists on the M27 are travelling at a reduced speed amid delays around junction 7 this evening. AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of ten minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between M27 and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed 20 mph.”

Meanwhile on the A27, the AA added: “Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on A27 Westbound between B2149 Park Road South (Langstone roundabout) and M27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.”

