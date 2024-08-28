M27 sees severe delays for rush hour drivers through construction zone
Severe delays have been reported on the M27 during rush hour this evening.
Delays are said to be from junction 2 eastbound through the construction zone to junction 7.
AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of 19 minutes and delays easing on M27 Eastbound between J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton) and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed 15 mph.”
