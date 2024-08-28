M27 sees severe delays for rush hour drivers through construction zone

By Steve Deeks

Crime Reporter

Published 28th Aug 2024, 17:26 BST
Severe delays have been reported on the M27 during rush hour this evening.

National Highways

Delays are said to be from junction 2 eastbound through the construction zone to junction 7.

AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of 19 minutes and delays easing on M27 Eastbound between J2 A36 (Romsey / Totton) and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed 15 mph.”

