M27: Severe delays as traffic at standstill between Portsmouth and Fareham due to crash

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Nov 2024, 07:44 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 07:55 GMT
Traffic is currently being held on the M27 westbound following a collision causing increasing delays.

Vehicles are at a standstill on the M27 westbound between junction 12 and junction 11 this morning (November 18). This comes following a crash that has happened earlier this morning and as a result, congestion is severe.

The Hampshire and County Council Traffic and Travel X page posted: “#M27 Westbound - all traffic being temporarily held between J12/#M275#Portmouth and J11/A27 #Fareham due to an incident, heavy delays backed to #A27#A3M/A2030 #Farlington.”

The AA has also reported that the delays are approximately 54 minutes while the incident is being dealt with.

For more information about the traffic in Hampshire, click here.

