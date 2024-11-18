M27: Severe delays as traffic at standstill between Portsmouth and Fareham due to crash
Traffic is currently being held on the M27 westbound following a collision causing increasing delays.
Vehicles are at a standstill on the M27 westbound between junction 12 and junction 11 this morning (November 18). This comes following a crash that has happened earlier this morning and as a result, congestion is severe.
The Hampshire and County Council Traffic and Travel X page posted: “#M27 Westbound - all traffic being temporarily held between J12/#M275#Portmouth and J11/A27 #Fareham due to an incident, heavy delays backed to #A27#A3M/A2030 #Farlington.”
The AA has also reported that the delays are approximately 54 minutes while the incident is being dealt with.
